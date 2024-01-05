Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.28. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 10,825 shares trading hands.

Senstar Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,058,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares during the period.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

