Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.28. Senstar Technologies shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 10,825 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.40%.
Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.
