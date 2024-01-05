Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Shares Down 48.5%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 48.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 7,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Sincerity Applied Materials Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Sincerity Applied Materials

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

