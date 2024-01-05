SingularityNET Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $274.66 million and approximately $43.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.35214 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28997934 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $43,152,675.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

