Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.21

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

