SmarDex (SDEX) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $118.50 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01694179 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $878,894.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

