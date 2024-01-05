Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 13.3%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 102,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 99,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Snipp Interactive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$36.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

