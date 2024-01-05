SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading Down 17.8%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 31,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 21,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

SolarWindow Technologies Trading Down 17.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

