Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Up 5.8%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 94,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 421,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $536.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

