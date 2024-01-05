SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after acquiring an additional 626,489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.92. 1,809,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,175. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

