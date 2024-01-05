SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,627,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 1,209,668 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $57.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

