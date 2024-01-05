SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. 8,006,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

