SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 296,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 212,221 shares.The stock last traded at $80.94 and had previously closed at $80.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,713,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 195,478 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

