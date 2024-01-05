SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 4.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.03. The stock had a trading volume of 485,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.04.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.