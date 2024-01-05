Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. 8,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.00.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
