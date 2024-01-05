Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.19

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.81. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 3,142,418 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,230,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 514,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,170,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

