Steven D. Borges Sells 14,175 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,523. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.62 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.