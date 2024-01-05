STM Group (LON:STM) Trading 4.5% Higher

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73). 44,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 20,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.70).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The firm has a market cap of £34.16 million, a PE ratio of 5,750.00 and a beta of 0.84.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

