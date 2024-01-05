Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 5th (AMPH, ARCB, CVBF, DK, EGY, IX, LFUS, MTD, MTW, NDAQ)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 5th:
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.