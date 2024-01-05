Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 5th (AMPH, ARCB, CVBF, DK, EGY, IX, LFUS, MTD, MTW, NDAQ)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 5th:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

