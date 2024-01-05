Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $238.16. 589,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,468. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.