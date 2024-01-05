Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth $262,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 99,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 451,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,045. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

