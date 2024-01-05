Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 74,320 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

