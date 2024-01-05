Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 13,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Oracle by 12.9% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

ORCL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

