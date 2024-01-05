Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.87. 740,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,926. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.42. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $307.57 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

