Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 196,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 10,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

