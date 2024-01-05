Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.62. 2,425,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,999. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

