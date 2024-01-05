Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $752,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,711,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682,703 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,887,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,896,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 4,405,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

