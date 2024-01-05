Stone Point Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

