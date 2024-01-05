Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 310 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $295.45. The stock had a trading volume of 561,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,252. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.29 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

