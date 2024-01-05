Substratum (SUB) Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $3.14 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003607 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

