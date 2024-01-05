Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.20

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $35.64. Surmodics shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 42,652 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRDX

Surmodics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $474.85 million, a P/E ratio of -282.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Surmodics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.