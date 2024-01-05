Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 243.84% from the stock’s current price.

STRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 21.4 %

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,350. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 354.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 38,854 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

