Sweat Economy (SWEAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.99 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $83.08 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,832,893,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,844,019,731 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

