Swipe (SXP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $214.97 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $214.97 million and $17.22 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 589,846,489 coins and its circulating supply is 589,850,469 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

