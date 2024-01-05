Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 158,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 718,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,805,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $517.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.