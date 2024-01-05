Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 65,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,578. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

