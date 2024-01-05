Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.23). Approximately 1,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.22).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Ten Lifestyle Group

In related news, insider Edward Knapp bought 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,786.68 ($18,829.34). 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

