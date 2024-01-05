TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as high as C$1.78. TeraGo shares last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 12,200 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.07. The company has a market cap of C$33.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.68.
TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.49 million for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 46.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
