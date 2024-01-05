TerraClassicUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $37.87 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $249.51 million and $37.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,968,281 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,841,703 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

