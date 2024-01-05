Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 32,886 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical volume of 17,584 call options.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,879,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

