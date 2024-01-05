Tezos Market Cap Hits $899.52 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $899.52 million and $37.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001622 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001265 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,201,569 coins and its circulating supply is 966,246,262 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.