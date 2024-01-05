TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 18,900 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 199% compared to the average daily volume of 6,330 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

TGTX stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 4,902,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,921. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 2.33. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

