Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $301.47 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $301.47 million and $18.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00023158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001534 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,405,284,126 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

