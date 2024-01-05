Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0335 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $334.59 million and $128.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,923.74 or 1.00065222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010692 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00193568 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03117163 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $131,673,833.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

