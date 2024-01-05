Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.75

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.75 and traded as high as $37.57. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 8,696 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 136.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 224.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

