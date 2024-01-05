Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $810.59

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 810.59 ($10.32) and traded as high as GBX 823.20 ($10.48). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 804.80 ($10.25), with a volume of 291,100 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 955 ($12.16) to GBX 880 ($11.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 960.43 ($12.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 787.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 810.55.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

