TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells $648,132.60 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.9 %

TriNet Group stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 224,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

