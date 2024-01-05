Two Point Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 9.2% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $3,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.63. 2,126,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,890. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

