Two Point Capital Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Two Point Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.07. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

