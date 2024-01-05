Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Ultra has a total market cap of $72.70 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,386.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.36 or 0.00540164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00191302 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00024049 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,138,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 355,138,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2026868 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,460,530.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

