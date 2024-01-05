UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Reaches $57.60 on Major Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. UniBot has a market capitalization of $57.60 million and approximately $29.46 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $57.60 or 0.00131450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 56.14082173 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $29,377,124.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

